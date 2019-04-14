Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelly Wills Walker. View Sign

BRADENTON, Fla. - Kelly Wills Walker, born Nov. 30, 1966, went home to be with the Lord on April 6, 2019.

Kelly graduated from Wilmington Christian School in 1985. She attended University of Delaware and graduated from Liberty Bible College.

Kelly lit up every room she entered and touched the lives of so many. She easily made life-long friends as well as friends with those she just met. To know her was to love her, and she was known by many.

Kelly's life revolved around finding ways to serve the Lord by helping others whether by working in a homeless shelter or making sure all the children in a poor neighborhood had food, clothing and toys at Christmas. Her smile, laughter and funny life-stories will be remembered in the hearts and minds of all who knew her.

Kelly was predeceased by her father, Donald Wills; birth father, Neil Jones; and brother, Michael Ingersoll.

Kelly is survived by her loving husband, Steve Walker; son, T.J. (Jade) Taylor; and grandsons, Mason and Clayton. Also by her mother, Judith Benson; and siblings, Don Wills, Robin (Andrew) Scott, Erin (Matt) Jones, Kim (Anthony) Gathers, Michelle (Johnny) Calhoun, Matt (Erin) Jones; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on May 11, 2019 at Southside Baptist Church, 4904 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, DE 19901. Friends may call at 1 p.m. with services starting at 2 p.m.



