Kenneth 'Kenny' Alan Mills, 70
MILFORD - Kenneth "Kenny" Alan Mills passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Kenny was born in Milford to Gilbert and Dorothy (Stormer) Mills. He loved horses and in his youth spent a lot of time at Cedar Creek Pony Track in Lincoln. He also spent time working on farms and for George Jester growing up. As he was older he worked for Doug Hudson in Harbeson, Draper King Cole for over 20 years, and for Allen Foods as a truck driver from 1993 until his retirement in 2011. He loved cutting his grass and doing yardwork, and he especially loved his grandsons.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Mills; his grandparents, Miles T. and Sara (Bennett) Mills; uncles, Bennett and Howard Mills; and brother-in-law, Frederick Golden.
He is survived by his children, Daniel Mills, Christopher Miles (Marleen) Mills, and Traci Nichole Mills; mother, Dorothy May Mills; siblings, Gilbert J. (Shirley) Mills, Linda Golden, Michael Steven (Christine) Mills, and Craig A. (Robin) Mills; grandsons, Daniel Carter Mills, Mason Alan Mills, Miles Christopher Mills, and Joshua Matthew Mills; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford, DE 19963, where friends may call after 2 p.m. All in attendance must wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing and gathering protocols.
In lieu of flowers donations in Kenny's memory can be made to: Milford Little League, PO Box 404, Milford, DE 19963.
