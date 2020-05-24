Kenneth Buddy â€˜Smurfâ€™ Yearsley
1972 - 2020
CAMDEN â€" Kenneth Buddy â€œSmurfâ€� Yearsley, passed away peacefully, May 17, 2020, in Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus.
Ken was born Sept. 5, 1972 in Milford. He worked for many years in the Tree Service business, and in his free time enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching football, baseball, and NASCAR; and spending time with his family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Yearsley, Sr.; and his son, Justin.
Ken is survived by his mother, Patricia (Mosley) Reed, of Smyrna; brothers, Frank Yearsley, Jr. & wife, Lisa, of Magnolia, William â€œBuddyâ€� Darby & Shawn Morris, of Dover; special friends, â€œDaddyâ€� Rick Todd, of Hazletville and Michelle Seeney, both of Dover; two grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held later, at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com



Published in Delaware State News on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
(302) 697-7002
