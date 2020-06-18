HARRINGTON - Ken Garey passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home. He was 76. Ken was born February 16, 1944 to the parents of Percy and Erma Garey of Harrington.
Ken grew up on the family farm at Masten's Corner. He was a proud alumnus of Harrington High School. He started his young adult life in the Army National Guard and went on to a long and dedicated career with Kraft (General Foods). After over 4 decades of service with Kraft, he was respectfully referred to as the "Plant Historian." Throughout his life, Ken was a member of the Harrington Volunteer Fire Company, a brother of the Master Mason Temple Grand Lodge No. 9 in Milford and an officer on the Hollywood Cemetery Board of Directors.
Ken was known for being extremely mechanically inclined and was always willing to help others with their projects. Listening to Johnny Cash and Willie Nelson while rebuilding antique tractors, (especially 110 John Deeres), riding and maintaining his Harleys, and spending time in his garage being a 'fix-it' man gave him immense pleasure. He was always excited for the first snow of the season, when he could hit the road on his big John Deere plowing the neighborhood driveways at lightning speed. Ken could be seen strolling around the tractors at Delaware State Fair in his straw hat while sipping a chocolate Farm Bureau milkshake and engaging in the stories of local folklore. Reading and doing the Delaware State News crossword was a daily ritual, nary a time at a loss for the word. He looked forward to Sunday, when he could sit back in his recliner and tune in to the Nascar race for the afternoon before joining his children and grandchildren for Sunday dinner.
Ken is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Garey; his son, Tate Garey (Jen Garey), daughter. Brie Gannon (Joe Gannon) and daughter, Ashley Jones (Jeff Jones). He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his six grandchildren: Evelyn, Grant, Quade, Carmella, Nora and Paul. He is also survived by his siblings: Priscilla, Robert, Larry, Jerry, Billy and Juanita. Ken was preceded by his daughter, Karen; parents, Percy and Erma; and brothers, Paul and Donnie.
The viewing for the public is open from 12-1:15 at Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming on Friday, June 19, 2020; with Funeral Services beginning at 2:00 p.m.; adhering to the current Covid-19 restrictions. Burial will follow at Hollywood Cemetery in Harrington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's memory to the American Lung Association at action.lung.org.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 18, 2020.