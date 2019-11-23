Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Schrock. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Harmony Christian Church Millingon , MD View Map Service 12:00 PM Harmony Christian Church Millingon , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SUDLERSVILLE, Md. - Kenneth L. Schrock passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 surrounded by his family at his home.

Born in Dover, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Anna "Coblentz" Schrock. In his early days, he worked as a dairy farmer in Chestertown, until moving to Crumpton in 1972. After leaving the farm he started working for Leola Supply Co., now known as Hardwood Mills in Millington. He was a dedicated employee, working as a sawyer for over 30 years.

Mr. Schrock enjoyed his summers at Tuckahoe Camp Ground in Dagsboro where he and his wife would spend most of their summers for over 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, singing karaoke and spending time with his many friends and family.

Mr. Schrock is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret (Thorpe) Schrock; one stepson, Robert "Turk" Pearson Jr. and Victoria of Marydel; a step daughter, Karen (Pearson) Coby and Gary of West Virginia; one step grandson, William F. Palmatory and Bonny of Fort Collins, Colorado; two brothers, James Schrock and Chris of Millington, Joseph Schrock and Terry of Tennssee; one sister, Joyce Yoder and Phinneas of Dover and many nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Harmony Christian Church in Millingon, Md. A service will begin at 12 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow the service in Crumpton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be sent to Compass Regional Hospice 160 Coursevall Drive Centreville, MD 21617.

