1/
Kenneth Lee Dennis Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee
Dennis, Sr., 88
GREENSBORO, Md. - Kenneth Lee Dennis, Sr. passed away at home on Friday, September 18, 2020.
Kenny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Dean Dennis; his two sons, Alton R. "Buddy" Dennis of Hurlock, Maryland and Kenneth "Lee" Dennis, Jr. of Greensboro, Maryland; his daughter, Sharon Kay Dennis of Greensboro, Maryland. Kenny is also survived by two grandsons whom he adored, Travis Lee and Casey Lee Dennis and their mother Virginia "Ginny" Monath of Greensboro, Maryland.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Clifford and Helen Woodhall Dennis; his step-father, Orville Cherry; his sister, Blake Dennis Wesner; a brother, Charles H. "C.H." Dennis, Sr.
Kenny was born and lived most of his life in Greensboro, Maryland. He graduated from Greensboro High School on May 28, 1948. Kenny was drafted into the army on January 21, 1954 and was honorably discharged on February 8, 1962. After working for Playtex in Dover, Delaware, Kenny was chosen to work at ILC Dover where he worked as a Modelmaker during the Apollo Space Program and Space Shuttle Program.
Kenny received the Apollo Achievement Award as a member of the team that safely put Apollo 11 on the moon on July 20, 1969. On June 3, 1983 Kenny received the Silver Snoopy Award for his work during the Space Shuttle Program, the award was presented Astronaut Story Musgrave. The Silver Snoopy Award is a special honor for outstanding achievements related to human flight safety in mission success.
Arrangements will be handled by Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Maryland. Graveside services and interment will be held at Greensboro Cemetery on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Kenny's memory to Compass Regional Hospice at 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, Maryland 21617.
Godspeed Kenny Dennis!
For online condolences please visit www.fleegleandhelfenbein.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home, P.A.
106 West Sunset Avenue
Greensboro, MD 21639
(410) 482-8914
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved