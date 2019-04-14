Magnolia - Kenneth Nelson Bergold, Jr., went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in the Delaware Hospice Center, Milford, surrounded by his loving family.
Ken was born Oct. 6, 1968 in Milford to the late, Kenneth Bergold, Sr. and Mary (Jenkins) Gotwalt. He worked as a salesman for many years, and was a jack of all trades. He had a deep love for his children, and grandchildren, and a caring for all animals. In his free time, Ken enjoyed hiking, exploring, fishing and crabbing.
Ken is survived by his children, Katie Brown, Alex Bergold, Heather Bergold, Briona Bergold, and Jenifer Bergold; his grandchildren, Maddox Harding, Cora Brown, Chase Chambers, Mira Brown, and one on the way; and his dear friends, Angie Harris and Fred Warrington; and stepfather, Keith Gotwalt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 15, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where family and friends may gather one hour before.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First State Animal/Kent County S.P.C.A., 32 Shelter Circle, Camden, DE 19934.
