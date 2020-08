Kenneth Olin Gooden, 64VIOLA - Kenneth Olin Gooden, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Bayhealth/Kent General Hospital.Ken was born July 9, 1956 in Dover to the late, Olin & Beatrice (George) Gooden. He spent his life following in the family farming business and was always very willing to give to the local community; passing around fruitbaskets at Christmas and produce thoughout the year those in need. Ken loved to eat his apple cakes & banana muffins. He had served as F.F.A President at C.R.H.S during his Senior years, and later went on to receive his American Farmers Degree; and also was a successful DEKALB Dealer, receiving several awards thru them as well.Ken is survived by his three children, Laura "Lauri" K. Jopp & husband, Kevin, of Camden, North Carolina, John K. Gooden & wife Stephanie, of Viola and James R. Gooden & wife, Angela, of Viola; his sister, Mary Gooden, of Viola; and eight grandchildren, Kody Lee Jopp, Robert Mason Jopp, Chase Olin Jopp, Kylie Elizabeth Jopp, Taylor Lynn Gooden, Clayton John Gooden, Wesley James Gooden, and Emily Elizabeth Gooden.A Public Walk Through Viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12 noon, Monday, August 24, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; adhering to the the current Covid-19 requirements of masks, social distancing and 50 people. Funeral Services will be Private.In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made in his memory to the Delaware 4-H Foundation, 113 Townsend Hall, 531 South College Ave., Newark, DE 19716. 302-831-2509.Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com