Kenneth Olin Gooden, 64
VIOLA - Kenneth Olin Gooden, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in Bayhealth/Kent General Hospital.
Ken was born July 9, 1956 in Dover to the late, Olin & Beatrice (George) Gooden. He spent his life following in the family farming business and was always very willing to give to the local community; passing around fruitbaskets at Christmas and produce thoughout the year those in need. Ken loved to eat his apple cakes & banana muffins. He had served as F.F.A President at C.R.H.S during his Senior years, and later went on to receive his American Farmers Degree; and also was a successful DEKALB Dealer, receiving several awards thru them as well.
Ken is survived by his three children, Laura "Lauri" K. Jopp & husband, Kevin, of Camden, North Carolina, John K. Gooden & wife Stephanie, of Viola and James R. Gooden & wife, Angela, of Viola; his sister, Mary Gooden, of Viola; and eight grandchildren, Kody Lee Jopp, Robert Mason Jopp, Chase Olin Jopp, Kylie Elizabeth Jopp, Taylor Lynn Gooden, Clayton John Gooden, Wesley James Gooden, and Emily Elizabeth Gooden.
A Public Walk Through Viewing will be held from 10 a.m.-12 noon, Monday, August 24, 2020, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; adhering to the the current Covid-19 requirements of masks, social distancing and 50 people. Funeral Services will be Private.
In lieu of flowers, Contributions may be made in his memory to the Delaware 4-H Foundation, 113 Townsend Hall, 531 South College Ave., Newark, DE 19716. 302-831-2509.
Condolences may be sent via: www.pippinfuneralhome.com
.