Service Information Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 (410)-479-2611 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 Funeral service 11:00 AM Moore Funeral Home 12 S. Second Street Denton , MD 21629 Obituary

BURRSVILLE - Kenneth W. Willis of Burrsville near Denton, Md., died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the DE Hospice Center in Milford.

Born in Milford on April 23, 1940, Mr. Willis was the son of the late Charles Walton Willis, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Baggs Willis. He graduated from Caroline High School in Denton in 1958.

Mr. Willis farmed in Burrsville all of his life. He also worked for E.I. DuPont in Seaford from 1960 until he retired after 33 years in 1993. He loved to travel and had a deep interest in older airplanes and flying. He was a great friend to all who knew him.

Mr. Willis is survived by his caretaker and friend, Tammy Corkell, and her husband, Tim Corkell, and their family: Natasha LaGasse, Tim Corkell, Jr., and Brittany Corkell; and four second cousins, Greg Cain, Denise Cain, Teresa Craig, and Jay Cooper. He was predeceased by three cousins, Sylvia Cooper, Carol Reddish, and Charles Cain.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the Moore Funeral Home, P.A. located at 12 South Second Street in Denton, Md. where friends may call from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. before the service. The interment will be in the Greensboro Cemetery in Greensboro, Md.

If friends wish to send memorial donations in Mr. Willis' memory, please send them to the Compass Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617.

