Harrington - Kenneth "Kenny" Wayne Dear Sr. passed away, along with his wife, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from injuries sustained in an accident. He was born in Milford to the late Pauline and George W. Dear Sr.

Kenny worked as an utility worker for Tidewater Utility. Kenny was a hard worker and quite the workaholic. In his free time, Kenny enjoyed doing many activities alongside his wife, Karen. Whether it was riding his Harley, gardening together, or raising beef, he was most happy during that with Karen. He also enjoyed bass and flounder fishing, and hunting deer and boar.

Kenny was well known for his caring, kind, and loving heart. He was a 21st century gentleman who was always willing to help anyone in need or give a helping hand. He truly loved his kids and grandson and enjoyed being around kids, the more the merrier. He loved his dog Brent that he shared with his wife Karen. Kenny's love for life, his love for his family, and devotion to his fellow man will forever be missed and never forgotten.

Kenny was a member of the Harrington Fire Company.

In addition to his wife Karen, Kenny was preceded in death by his siblings, Charles Dear, George Dear Jr., Cheryl Spencer, Mabel Johnson, Gidge Carey, Bobby Farrell, and Hope Brank.

He is survived by his daughter, Brittany Hughes; son, Kenneth W. Dear Jr.; sisters, Paulette Case, Pamela Pase, Ruth Armour; brother, Chris Dear, and the apple of his eye, grandson, Paul "L.P." Vrem.

A combined Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Melvin Funeral Home, 15522 South DuPont Hwy., Harrington. A visitation for family and friends will be held starting at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Harrington Fire Company.

