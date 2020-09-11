Kenneth Wayne
Mitchell, 63
WOODSIDE - Kenneth Wayne Mitchell passed away at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Kenneth was born the son of the late Rodney and Kathryn (Willey) Mitchell Sr.
Kenneth was a lifelong owner, trainer and driver of Standard-bred horses at Harrington and Dover racetracks.
Kenny enjoyed playing slots at both of the casinos as well. Kenny loved spending time with his companion "Ace".
In addition to his parents; Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney; and his brother n law, Walter (Bucky) Sawyer.
He is survived by his four children, Kenneth Mitchell Jr., Crystal Mitchell of Dover, Dawn Richards (Robert) of Houston, Courtney Mitchell of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, McKenzie, Brock, Christian, RJ, Carson, Kadenz, Andrew and Cameron; a brother, Phillip Mitchell; and three sisters, Kathy Davis (Eddie Sr.), Karen Sawyer and Marlyn Mobley (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be Monday September 14, 2020 12 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, Del., where friends may call after 11 a.m. Due to the Covid - 19 regulations only 50 people may attend the funeral service, with masks and distance requirements in place. Live streaming will be attempted and online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com