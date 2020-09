Kenneth WayneMitchell, 63WOODSIDE - Kenneth Wayne Mitchell passed away at home on Thursday, September 10, 2020.Kenneth was born the son of the late Rodney and Kathryn (Willey) Mitchell Sr.Kenneth was a lifelong owner, trainer and driver of Standard-bred horses at Harrington and Dover racetracks.Kenny enjoyed playing slots at both of the casinos as well. Kenny loved spending time with his companion "Ace".In addition to his parents; Kenny was preceded in death by his brother, Rodney; and his brother n law, Walter (Bucky) Sawyer.He is survived by his four children, Kenneth Mitchell Jr., Crystal Mitchell of Dover, Dawn Richards (Robert) of Houston, Courtney Mitchell of Greenwood; seven grandchildren, McKenzie, Brock, Christian, RJ, Carson, Kadenz, Andrew and Cameron; a brother, Phillip Mitchell; and three sisters, Kathy Davis (Eddie Sr.), Karen Sawyer and Marlyn Mobley (Mike); and several nieces and nephews.Funeral service will be Monday September 14, 2020 12 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave. Wyoming, Del., where friends may call after 11 a.m. Due to the Covid - 19 regulations only 50 people may attend the funeral service, with masks and distance requirements in place. Live streaming will be attempted and online condolences may be sent to www.pippinfuneralhome.com