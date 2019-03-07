Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth "Pop Pop" Zearfoss. View Sign



Mr. Zearfoss was born in Williamsport, Pa. the son of the late James Frederick and Mary Elizabeth (Lynn) Zearfoss.

Mr. Zearfoss was employed as a dry wall hanger for several years. He enjoyed watching football; NASCAR; motorcycle racing; but mostly he adored his family especially his grandchildren.

In addition to both parents he was preceded in death by a sister; Mary Jane Zearfoss.

Mr. Zearfoss is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Alicia (Pusey) Zearfoss; son, Kelly Schetrom of Newark; son, Steven Schetrom of Indiana; daughter; Victoria Schetrom of Newark; son, Kenneth James Zearfoss, Jr. of Dover; daughter, Virginia Zearfoss and Lucas Giordano of Dover; daughter, Kimberly Long (Chris) of Fruitland, Md.; 17 grandchildren; brother, Ronald Zearfoss (Joan); sisters, Janice Brinkley (Donald), Donna McCarty (Kenneth), Sharon Simpson (Robert), Barbara Smith (Elmer).

A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 92 Reads Way Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720-1633.

