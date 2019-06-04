GEORGETOWN - Kevin J. Flaherty, Sr. passed away at home on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was born to the late Gerald and Rachel Kuhl Flaherty in Wilmington, DE on Sept. 18, 1953.
Kevin proudly served his country with the U.S. Army and, later in life, was active with both Army National Guard and Army Reserve. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and reading and worked as a carpenter building houses.
Kevin is survived by his children, Kevin (Catherine) Flaherty, Jr. of Milton and Kelly (Michael) Riley of Charlottesville, Va.; brother, Jerry (Debbie) Flaherty of Millsboro; four grandchildren, Jordan, Christina, Emma and Declan; niece, Tara Madden; and nephew, Christopher Flaherty.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of Short Funeral Services, 416 Federal St., Milton. A time of visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Published in NewsZapDE on June 4, 2019