Kevin Waters
WORTON - Kevin Waters passed away on May 26, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark.
Celebration of Life Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home, 855 High Street in Chestertown, MD with a two hour walk through viewing prior to the service. Interment will be at Olivet Hill Cemetery, Galena, MD.
Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Chestertown.



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 5, 2020.
