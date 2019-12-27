SMYRNA - Kevin Wayne Coker passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at home.
Mr. Coker was born Jan. 2, 1955 in Dover to the late Ralph McKinney and Eleanor McKinney/Coker.
He had worked at Fleisher's Bakery in Dover and then worked for Wayne Pritchett and then had his own painting company. Mr. Coker enjoyed watching westerns and making canes.
Mr. Coker is survived by his step-children, David Leager of Barclay, Md., TyRay Leager and Eric Leager both of Clayton; friend, Joanne Coker of Clayton; brother, Gary W. Coker and his wife Wanda of Smyrna; granddaughter, Jessica Leager of Barclay, Md.; and lots of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Hwy., Dover, Delaware 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on Dec. 27, 2019