1/1
Kevin Wayne Vance
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Wayne Vance, 52
MILFORD - On September 14, 2020, Kevin Wayne Vance, 52, passed away at Bayhealth in Milford.
He was born on March 14, 1968, in Mansfield, Ohio to Wayne and Lois Vance.
Kevin joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Lucas High School. He honorably served our country for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
Mr. Vance was a member of the American Legion.
He enjoyed hunting, going to antique and hot rod car shows, and exploring our country with his daughter.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Morgan Vance; his parents, Wayne and Lois Vance; his brother, Darrin Vance and his wife Sharon; and his niece, Ashtan Vance.
Mr. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, McKinley and Pauline Vance, and Madge Minor.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Please bring a mask as they are required.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rogers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rogers Funeral Home
301 Lakeview Avenue
Milford, DE 19963
(302) 422-4025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved