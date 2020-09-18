Kevin Wayne Vance, 52
MILFORD - On September 14, 2020, Kevin Wayne Vance, 52, passed away at Bayhealth in Milford.
He was born on March 14, 1968, in Mansfield, Ohio to Wayne and Lois Vance.
Kevin joined the U.S. Air Force after graduating from Lucas High School. He honorably served our country for 21 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant.
Mr. Vance was a member of the American Legion.
He enjoyed hunting, going to antique and hot rod car shows, and exploring our country with his daughter.
Kevin is survived by his daughter, Morgan Vance; his parents, Wayne and Lois Vance; his brother, Darrin Vance and his wife Sharon; and his niece, Ashtan Vance.
Mr. Vance was preceded in death by his grandparents, McKinley and Pauline Vance, and Madge Minor.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Please bring a mask as they are required.
Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
For condolences please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com