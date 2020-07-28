1/1
Kevon M. "Cliff/Cliffy" McKinney
Kevon M. "Cliff/Cliffy" McKinney, 22
DOVER - Kevon M. "Cliff/Cliffy" McKinney was born on July 28, 1997 to Michelle Renee Wigfall (Wisher) and Kevin Marcellus McKinney. Kevon departed this life suddenly on July 11, 2020 at the tender age of 22.
Service of celebration will be held 12 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Rd., Dover, DE 19901. Public viewing will be held 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.; with formal home going service to follow. Interment in Sharon Hills Memorial Park. In the interest of public health, a mask must be worn, and social distancing is required.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to help defray funeral expenses may be sent to Evan W. Smith Funeral Services.
EVAN W. SMITH FUNERAL SERVICES
www.ewsmithfs.com
(302) 526-4662



Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 28, 2020.
