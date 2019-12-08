Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 (302)-697-7002 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pippin Funeral Home 119 W. Camden Wyoming Camden Wyoming , DE 19934 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DOVER - Kimberly Dawn Biggs went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in the Seasons Hospice Unit at Christiana Hospital.

Kimberly's life was a treasure to all who knew her. A life spent overcoming many medical challenges yet she shined forth with the Power of Gods Love consistently. She was known for her joyous smile and zeal for enjoying life. Children and babies were especially important to nurturing her joy.

Kimberly was a devoted wife and mother who loved her family dearly. She was admired by her friends for her ability to endure all the challenges she faced, yet still go to three Bible Studies a week at times. She was a part of Bible study at Faith Community Church, Calvary Assembly of God, and Wyoming United Methodist Church. She had regularly attended Calvary Assembly of God as her most recent church before medical challenges kept her in hospitals or care facilities over the past four years.

Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother, Beverly (Geise) Bonniwell.

Kimberly is survived by her husband of 29 years, Mark Biggs; their two sons, Robert and Joshua; her father, Robert Bonniwell and wife, Sue, of Dover; her sister, Tami Rigg and husband, Greg, of Landenberg, Pa.; a niece, Mikayla; and nephew, Spencer.

Viewing will be held from 6-8 pm, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Pippin Funeral Home, Inc., 119 West Camden-Wyoming Ave., Wyoming; where Funeral Services are scheduled for 11 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. Burial will follow in Barratts Chapel Cemetery, Frederica.

Condolences may be sent via:





