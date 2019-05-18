DOVER - Kimberly Nicole Mayhall passed away at home on May 14, 2019.
Kim was a homemaker. Being connected to God was very important to her and she liked to read the Bible. She enjoyed reading and would often read an entire book in one sitting. Kim also loved shopping with her daughter, trying on outfits and doing make-up makeovers. She loved the Christmas holidays and decorating and during the Christmas holidays she baked and made candies for family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kim is survived by her husband of 25 years, William E. Mayhall, Jr.; her three children, Shelby Parker Mayhall and his wife Salena Maria Mayhall, currently stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Elisha Andreas Mayhall of Dover and Amalee Grace Mayhall of Dover; her father, Grady C. Compton of Glen, Miss.; two brothers, William H. Carleton of Harrington and David W. Compton of Glen, Miss.
A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home where there will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
