Kimberly Nicole Mayhall (1975 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Please find peace in knowing that He understands your grief..."
    - Saj
  • "To the family and friends of Kimberly Mayhall: Please..."
    - RK
Service Information
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE
19934
(302)-697-7002
Viewing
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Viewing
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming
Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

DOVER - Kimberly Nicole Mayhall passed away at home on May 14, 2019.
Kim was a homemaker. Being connected to God was very important to her and she liked to read the Bible. She enjoyed reading and would often read an entire book in one sitting. Kim also loved shopping with her daughter, trying on outfits and doing make-up makeovers. She loved the Christmas holidays and decorating and during the Christmas holidays she baked and made candies for family and friends. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Kim is survived by her husband of 25 years, William E. Mayhall, Jr.; her three children, Shelby Parker Mayhall and his wife Salena Maria Mayhall, currently stationed in Camp Pendleton, Calif., Elisha Andreas Mayhall of Dover and Amalee Grace Mayhall of Dover; her father, Grady C. Compton of Glen, Miss.; two brothers, William H. Carleton of Harrington and David W. Compton of Glen, Miss.
A viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019 at the Pippin Funeral Home, 119 W. Camden Wyoming Avenue, Wyoming, DE 19934. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the funeral home where there will be a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Millsboro.
Online condolences may be made via www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in NewsZapDE on May 18, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.