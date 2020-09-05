Kirstyn Marie
Gallegos, 29
DOVER - Kirstyn Marie Gallegos passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Kirstyn was born November 6, 1990 in Langhorne, Pennsylvania to Donna Geesey Barnes and the late Richard Threlfall.
She moved from Feasterville, Pa. to Dover when she was 15 and she graduated from Caesar Rodney High School and Delaware Tech – Terry Campus in the nursing program. Kirstyn worked at Kent General in the ICU dept. 4. She loved nursing and her children and family.
In addition to her father she was preceded in death by her step-father, Steven Barnes.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Barnes of Dover; son, Johnny, Gallegos, III; daughter, Savannah Gallegos; her companion of many years, Matt Perry; brother, Bob Test and his wife Melissa and their daughter, Evy of Exton, Pa.; sister, Nicole Barrentine and her husband Matt and their daughter, Sophia of Chester, W.Va.; and the father of her children, John Gallegos, Jr.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in White Marsh Memorial Cemetery, Ambler, Pa.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the American Cancer Society
, 92 Reads Way, #205, New Castle, DE 19720.
