GEORGETOWN - Kristina Ann Trivett passed away in her home Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
Kristina was born Oct. 24, 1986 in Marquette, Mich. to David Trivett and Nancy Lynn Hill Trivett.
She worked for Allen's Chicken Plant in Harbison as a supply coordinator. Kristina attended Cross Road Community Church in Georgetown. She enjoyed working, cooking, helping others, and spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her parents, David and Nancy Trivett of Viola; sister, Jennifer Skripko and her husband Bobby of Dover; niece and nephew, Charleigh and Tripp Skripko; her maternal grandmother, Jeanne Hill; paternal grandmother, Barbara Trivett; and paternal great grandmother, Lula Belle Ballard.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Barbara K. Brooks Transition House, 109 Carolyn St. Georgetown, DE 19947.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Feb. 11, 2020