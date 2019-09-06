MILFORD - Kristina Lynn DeVary passed away at Bayhealth Sussex Campus on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. She was born in Dover on Nov. 1, 1973.
Kristina enjoyed writing and authored two books.
She is survived by her parents, William H. DeVary, Sr. and Linda Swolensky; and brother, William H. DeVary, Jr. of Milford.
Memorial services will be held in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 119 NW Front St., Milford on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 7 p.m. A time of visitation will begin at 6 p.m.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 6, 2019