Kurt Hutson, 65
MILFORD - On September 25, 2020, Kurt Hutson peacefully passed away at Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus.
Mr. Hutson was born on November 20, 1954 in Wilmington, Del., to the late Thomas and Marjorie Hutson.
He graduated from Sussex Central High School in 1972. Kurt attended Bridgewater College and later obtained his Associates Degree in Criminal Justice from Delaware Technical and Community College.
Kurt began working for the Department of Correction in 1982, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. He later transitioned to Probation and Parole, and in 2008 retired as a Probation and Parole Supervisor.
He was a member of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) and Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #10.
Mr. Hutson enjoyed riding his Harley and going camping with his wife, children, and fur babies. In his free time he enjoyed singing his favorite tunes and watching John Wayne movies and Investigation Discovery. He was also nicknamed by his grandchildren as "funnyman" and never failed to bring joy and laughter to gatherings. Kurt was an amazing handyman with a wealth of knowledge who tried to pass his skills and wisdom onto his children and grandchildren at every opportunity.
Kurt is survived by his wife of 23 years, Sandra Hutson. He is also survived by his children, Thomas Hutson, Katherine Burris and her husband Brian, Donald Hutson and his wife Sarah, Taylor Hutson and her fiancé Benjamin Petty; his grandchildren, Kaleb Hutson, Kaden Hutson, Samuel Burris, Alivia Payson, and Luke Burris. Kurt is also survived by his sister, Karen Hutson.
Mr. Hutson was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Hutson; and his brother, Kenneth Hutson.
The family will receive visitors at Rogers Funeral Home, 301 Lakeview Ave., Milford, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday October 2, 2020 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Please bring a mask as they are required.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 2216-7023, or to a charity of your choice
.
