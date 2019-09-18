DOVER - Kurt Patrick Malloy passed away, Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at home.
Mr. Malloy was born March 30, 1956 in Lancaster, Pa. to the late Joseph Mora Malloy and Mary C. Musser Malloy. He was a graduate from Dover High School.
He worked for Comcast for 20 years as a customer service technician. Mr. Malloy enjoyed model trains, surf fishing, and was an avid Miami Dolphins fan.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Lanter.
He is survived by his sons, Brian M. Malloy and his wife Meghan and Michael J. Malloy and his wife Ashleigh; brothers, Kevin L. Malloy and his wife Linda and Keith M. Malloy all of Dover; and six grandchildren.
Memorial visitation followed by a short memorial service will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to Church of the Holy Cross, 631 S. State St., Dover DE 19901.
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 18, 2019