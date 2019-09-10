VIOLA - L. Brett Messick passed away, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center, Baltimore.
Brett was born Aug. 10, 1962 in Milford, Del. to Mary Ann Wilber Messick and the late Chauncey Lee Messick.
He was self-employed as a consultant for mobile tracking devices. Brett enjoyed golf and target shooting.
Brett is survived by his mother, Mary A. Messick of Viola; son, Brett Justin Messick of Bridgeville; sister, Susan Lynne Melvin of Viola; granddaughter, Kelsey L. Messick of Bridgeville; nephew, David J. Melvin of Ft. Myers, Fla.; grandnephew, Drake A. Melvin of Ft. Myers, Fla.; and many cousins.
Memorial services will be held 4 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at the Faith Community Church, 2240 S. Dupont Highway, Camden.
In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions be made to Jeff & Betsy Lawrence, Missionaries to Indonesia, C&MA, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Phone & credit card donations - call 1-866-443-8262. Please designate all contributions as: Marketplace Ministries - Jeff & Betsy Lawrence.
Letters of condolences may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Sept. 10, 2019