Page-White, 74

DOVER - LaDon Barbara Page-White returned to the gentle arms of her Savior on Sept. 27, 2019.

LaDon was born on July 20, 1945, in Hazleton, Pa., the daughter of the Rev. Milton Anthony May and Myrtle Irene Hunsicker May. She graduated from Summit Hill High School in 1963, and went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Catawba College in Salisbury, N.C. in 1967, and her Master's degree from Lehigh University Bethlehem, Pa. in 1970.

She spent her career in the field of education, including the administration of foreign student programs at several universities. Latterly she worked with several English as a Second or Other Language (ESOL) programs both at the college level and in the private sector.

LaDon was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, the Rev. Archie T. Page; and her brother, Milton A. May, Jr.

She is survived by her husband, James Christian (Chris) White, of Dover; her son, Daryl Page, his wife, Erica nee Rycerz Page; and two grandchildren, Daryl Page Jr. and Joshua Page, all of Bradenton Beach, Fla.; her brother, the Rev. Larry K. May and his wife Shirley of Port Charlotte, Fla.; her sister Lavonda "Corky" Killian and brother-in-law Kenneth Killian of Hermon, Maine; and many nieces and nephews and their families scattered throughout the United States.

She found her greatest joys in her Christian faith and in her large extended family. At the time of her passing she was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover.

A celebration of her life will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Dover at a date and time yet to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the American Kidney Foundation.

