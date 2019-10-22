LaDon Page-White

Service Information
Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street
61 South Bradford Street
Dover, DE
19904
(302)-734-3341
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Wesley United Methodist Church
South State Street
Dover., DE
Obituary
A Celebration of Life
A Celebration of the Life of LaDon Barbara Page-White will be held on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at 10 am at Wesley United Methodist Church on South State Street in Dover. Following the service, those who wish may drive to the cemetery of Zion's Stone United Church of Christ in Kreidersville (Northampton), Pennsylvania (north of Allentown) where her remains will be scattered at the graves of her parents.
Family and friends may visit before the service from 9:30 a.m. until the service.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guest book signed at www.torbertfuneral.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Oct. 22, 2019
