Lana B. Frazier, 79
DOVER - Lana B. Frazier went to be with her heavenly family on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mrs. Frazier was born in Kent General Hospital, Dover, Del. to the late Guy and Mamie Bailey on May 15, 1941.
She attended Dover High School and James H. Groves Adult School from which she graduated.
Mrs. Frazier once worked for and later owned Lee's Record Shop in Carroll's Farmers Market and Spence's Farmers Market in Dover.
She was also manager of Dover Hardware and worked there for 28 years.
Mrs. Frazier enjoyed yard sales, Spence's Bazaar, antiquing and riding with her husband on their Harley.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Lacy Moore, youngest son, Duane Moore and stepson, Kelly Frazier.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas Frazier; son, Jesse Moore; grandchildren, Robyn, Justin, Leona and Nicolas (Maham) Moore; great grandchildren, Kayla and Scott Atkins; stepson, Ken Frazier; stepdaughter, Krissy Frazier and step daughter-in-law, Rocky Frazier.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel, 61 S. Bradford Street, Dover. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6-8. Interment will be in Lakeside Cemetery, Dover.
In lieu of flower's the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
