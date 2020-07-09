Larry Abernathy, 80
Former Delaware State News photographer Larry Abernathy passed away Sunday July 5, 2020 after a long illness at his home in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Larry was born in North Carolina to Bill and Edith Abernathy and joined the U.S. Air Force right after he graduated from high school.
He was stationed at Dover Air Force Base from 1958-62 and during his off time he pursued his love of photography with the State News. He told his family the first time he saw "Photo by Larry Abernathy" printed in the paper it put a hook in him. Larry was a familiar face at fire and accident scenes throughout Kent and Sussex counties during his time in Delaware.
After his enlistment was over he was hired full time at the State News before moving back to North Carolina in 1963. There he became a dispatcher for the sheriff's department, then a deputy, followed by a career as a magistrate judge. He also continued in the extremely competitive world of photojournalism, working with the Hickory Daily Record in Hickory, NC and the Charlotte Observer in Charlotte, NC. Newspaper colleagues fondly gave him the nickname of "War Horse" for his passion to be on the scene covering stories any hour, day or night. His work ethics became the inspiration for many other photographers.
Larry was preceded in death by his father, Bill; and mother, Edith.
He is survived by his wife, Eve; his three daughters, Rene Sanderson, Debra Phelps and Wendy Tipling; sister, Brenda Wells, who lives in Charlotte, NC.; many in-laws and grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers-in-law, Easley Pierson and Eddie Pierson of Smyrna; several nieces and nephews who also live in Delaware.
Larry is already deeply missed and his family cherishes the time they had with him. The entire Abernathy family would like to extend a "thank you" to friends and loved ones for their prayers and support during the past several months.
Larry could never stand to see an animal go hungry so in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Danny and Ron's Rescue in Camden, SC. https://dannyronrescue.org/donate
Due to Covid-19 restrictions only a small family service will be held at this time. A Memorial Service to celebrate Larry's life will be held at a date to be determined.