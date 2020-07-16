1/1
Larry Dean Smith
1960 - 2020
Larry Dean Smith, 60
GREENWOOD - Larry Dean Smith passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford. He was born on February 29, 1960 in Wilmington, the son of the late Elwood Smith Sr., and Arlene Lewis Smith.
After his education Larry worked for Oakcrest Concrete in Harrington for 15-20 years then for James Thompson Co. in Greenwood for another 15 years.
He married Dolores Beebe Smith in 1989 and they made their home in Farmington. They later moved to Greenwood to be closer to their family.
In his spare time, Larry loved to tinker and fix things around the house. He also enjoyed yard sales, auctions, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Dolores Beebe Smith; a son, Levi Smith; a daughter, Courtney Anthony and her husband Brandon all of Greenwood; a grandson, Liam Anthony; seven siblings, Richard Jester of Federica, Florence Wooten of Felton, Elwood Smith, Jr. and Joyce Bawel both of Greenwood, Warren Smith of Farmington, Dennis Smith of Seaford, and Charlie Smith of Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Carol Smith, Ronald Smith, Peggy Ferguson, Tommy Smith, Faye Smith and Bobby Smith.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home – Fleischauer Chapel in Greenwood. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the Framptom Funeral Home, Post Office Box 502, Greenwood, DE 19950 to help defray funeral costs.
Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Framptom Funeral Home - Fleischauer Chapel
16 West Market Street
Greenwood, DE 19950
(302) 349-4568
1 entry
July 16, 2020
Donna Creeden
Family
