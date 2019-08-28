FELTON - Larry Gene Sylvester died on August 24, 2019.
Born in Milford on Nov. 1, 1947, Mr. Sylvester graduated from Felton High School in the class of 1965. He worked as a grain farmer.
He is survived by his brothers, R. Gregory "Greg" Sylvester, Harold C. Sylvester; stepmother, Teresa C. Hill Sylvester; and and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold C. Sylvester; mother, Jeanette Hubbard; and brother, Richard Sylvester.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, Aug. 30,2019 at 2 p.m. at the Fleegle and Helfenbein Funeral Home in Greensboro, Md., where a visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service at Greensboro Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Forest FFA Alumni, c/o Shelly Simpson, 3423 Deep Grass Ln., Houston, DE 19954.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 28, 2019