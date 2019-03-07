Born in Philadelphia, Pa. Nov. 7, 1952; departed this life on Feb. 24, 2019.
Service of celebration will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 on the campus of Delaware State University in the Education & Humanities Building, 1200 N. DuPont Hwy., Dover. Viewing from 9 to 11 a.m.; with formal home going services to follow. Interment in Blanco Faith Community Church Cemetery, Clayton.
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 7, 2019