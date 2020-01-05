Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Laura Anne Wickwire. View Sign Service Information Matthews-Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services 123 West Commerce Street Smyrna , DE 19977 (302)-653-2900 Send Flowers Obituary

CHURCH HILL, Md. - Laura Anne Wickwire of Church Hill, Md. and formerly of Dover, passed away at Christiana Hospital, Newark, on Dec. 21, 2019.

She was born in Colorado on May 20, 1967, daughter of the late Wayne Sr. and Saralee George.

She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Dover, and earned an Associate's Degree at the University of Delaware.

She had been employed at North American Title Insurance Company.

Laura loved playing volleyball, boating, fishing and crabbing. She also enjoyed working around the house and generally being outside. She also loved spending time with family and friends.

Laura was the type of person to "light up any room". She had the ability to instantly make friends and would talk to everyone. Laura lived a life with empathy for others. With everything she had going on in her own life, she would always be genuinely concerned with making sure everyone was doing well.

She is survived by her husband, Alan B. Wickwire, of Church Hill, Md.; two brothers, Wayne A. George Jr. and his wife Nancy L. George, of Dover, and Douglas A. George and his longtime partner Deb Moore, of Camden-Wyoming, Del.; her niece, Jessica Hodges, her husband Jermaine along with her very special grandnieces Kayla and Keira Hodges, of Camden, Del.; her niece, Monica George Lucas of Anchorage, Alaska; grandnieces, Madison and Meaghan; a nephew, Evin.

There's not enough room to list all of Laura's friends, but if she knew you and you knew her then she considered you a friend. She will be missed!

Services will be private.

Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter or to DEL VETS POST #2, 720 Pear St., Dover, DE 19901.

To sign the online guestbook, please visit

Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna.





CHURCH HILL, Md. - Laura Anne Wickwire of Church Hill, Md. and formerly of Dover, passed away at Christiana Hospital, Newark, on Dec. 21, 2019.She was born in Colorado on May 20, 1967, daughter of the late Wayne Sr. and Saralee George.She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Dover, and earned an Associate's Degree at the University of Delaware.She had been employed at North American Title Insurance Company.Laura loved playing volleyball, boating, fishing and crabbing. She also enjoyed working around the house and generally being outside. She also loved spending time with family and friends.Laura was the type of person to "light up any room". She had the ability to instantly make friends and would talk to everyone. Laura lived a life with empathy for others. With everything she had going on in her own life, she would always be genuinely concerned with making sure everyone was doing well.She is survived by her husband, Alan B. Wickwire, of Church Hill, Md.; two brothers, Wayne A. George Jr. and his wife Nancy L. George, of Dover, and Douglas A. George and his longtime partner Deb Moore, of Camden-Wyoming, Del.; her niece, Jessica Hodges, her husband Jermaine along with her very special grandnieces Kayla and Keira Hodges, of Camden, Del.; her niece, Monica George Lucas of Anchorage, Alaska; grandnieces, Madison and Meaghan; a nephew, Evin.There's not enough room to list all of Laura's friends, but if she knew you and you knew her then she considered you a friend. She will be missed!Services will be private.Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter or to DEL VETS POST #2, 720 Pear St., Dover, DE 19901.To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.matthewsbryson.com Arrangements are by Matthews–Bryson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Smyrna. Published in NewsZapDE on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for NewsZapDE Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close