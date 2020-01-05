CHURCH HILL, Md. - Laura Anne Wickwire of Church Hill, Md. and formerly of Dover, passed away at Christiana Hospital, Newark, on Dec. 21, 2019.
She was born in Colorado on May 20, 1967, daughter of the late Wayne Sr. and Saralee George.
She was a graduate of Holy Cross High School, Dover, and earned an Associate's Degree at the University of Delaware.
She had been employed at North American Title Insurance Company.
Laura loved playing volleyball, boating, fishing and crabbing. She also enjoyed working around the house and generally being outside. She also loved spending time with family and friends.
Laura was the type of person to "light up any room". She had the ability to instantly make friends and would talk to everyone. Laura lived a life with empathy for others. With everything she had going on in her own life, she would always be genuinely concerned with making sure everyone was doing well.
She is survived by her husband, Alan B. Wickwire, of Church Hill, Md.; two brothers, Wayne A. George Jr. and his wife Nancy L. George, of Dover, and Douglas A. George and his longtime partner Deb Moore, of Camden-Wyoming, Del.; her niece, Jessica Hodges, her husband Jermaine along with her very special grandnieces Kayla and Keira Hodges, of Camden, Del.; her niece, Monica George Lucas of Anchorage, Alaska; grandnieces, Madison and Meaghan; a nephew, Evin.
There's not enough room to list all of Laura's friends, but if she knew you and you knew her then she considered you a friend. She will be missed!
Services will be private.
Instead of flowers, donations may be sent to your local animal shelter or to DEL VETS POST #2, 720 Pear St., Dover, DE 19901.
