FELTON - Laura Belle (Sharpnack) Dixon passed away on Saturday June 29, 2019.
She was born on Jan. 3, 1939, in Felton to the late William and Ellen Sharpnack. Laura worked at Playtex for 28 Years.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, John F. Dixon, Jr.; daughter, Brenda (Paul) Melson of Pilesgrove, N.J.; sons, John (Missy) Dixon of Henderson, Md. and Jeff Dixon of Felton; grandchildren, Jonathan Dixon, Amy Melson, Sara (Matthew) Brenneman, Hunter Dixon, and Noah Dixon. She is also survived by her brothers and sister, Frank Sharpnack, Mary Ellen Jackson, and William C. Sharpnack, Jr. In addition to her parents she was preceded in her death by her sister, Alice Dixon.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at New Life Wesleyan Church, Greensboro, Md. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Sandtown.
In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to New Life Wesleyan Church, 13699 Greensboro Road, Greensboro, Md.
