Service Information Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium 307 North Bedford Street Georgetown , DE 19947 (302)-856-2880 Memorial service 11:00 AM Wesley United Methodist Church 102 East Laurel Street Georgetown , DE



Mrs. Wildberger was a registered nurse in anesthesiology for many years until she became a stay at home mother. After her husband passed, she went back to school and renewed her license to work as a substitute school nurse.

Mrs. Wildberger was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Georgetown Historical Society. She enjoyed volunteering at Delaware Hospice Center, doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing solitaire, and reading. Above all, Mrs. Wildberger cherished time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wildberger was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dr. Albert Wildberger, in 1987; and her brother and sister-in-law, William and Jean Witte. She is survived by her son, Paul Wildberger (Karen) of Florida; her daughters, Lorraine Cooper (Wayne) of Georgetown and Ellen Futcher (David) of Florida; her grandchildren, Christopher, Christina, Danielle, Jacquelyn, Adam, Seth, and Andrew; and her several great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sept. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 102 East Laurel Street, Georgetown. Interment will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Dodd-Carey Chapel, Georgetown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mrs. Wildberger's memory to the Wesley United Methodist Church Building Fund.

Please visit Mrs. Wildberger's Life Memorial Webpage and sign her online guestbook at



