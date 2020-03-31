MILFORD - On March 27, 2020, Laura M. Lavend (nee DiLullo), peacefully passed away at Delaware Hospice.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1946, in Philadelphia, to the late Louis and Bertha DiLullo.
Laura grew up in South Philadelphia and graduated from St. Maria Goretti High School in 1964.
She worked as a Job Coach for the Delaware County Intermediate Unit and then later as a Job Coach for the Cape Henlopen School District.
Mrs. Lavend enjoyed gardening, embroidering, going to the local auctions, spending time with her grandchildren, and cherishing her retirement with her husband.
Laura was a member of the First State Corvette Club and The Friends of the Library Club where she enjoyed donating her time.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Stan Lavend. Laura is also survived by her daughter, Annette Reist-Clausen and her husband Tim; her granddaughters, Kate Reist, and Kayla Clausen; her sister, Lillian Simonetti; many nieces and nephews; and her grand dog, Carson.
Services will be held at a later date
For service information and condolences, please visit www.rogersfhmilford.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Mar. 31, 2020