Laura Noelle Winchester (nee Jefferson) passed away peacefully in the early morning hours, under a bright half moon on Friday, September 25th, 2020. Laura bravely battled metastatic breast cancer for 15 months.
She was born December 22, 1973 in Wilmington, Delaware. She graduated from Milford High School in 1991 and the University of Delaware in 1995.
Laura was a brilliant, vivacious, bright light to everyone who had the great privilege of knowing her. She loved her family and friends deeply and that love was returned to her in full. Her laughter, beautiful, wide friendly smile and incredible wit were always there no matter what she might be going through. Laura documented her cancer journey bravely and openly with her community on Facebook, and she inspired so many people to live each day to the fullest.
She was a writer of great talent, having honed her skills as an editor at the UD Review and in other publications. She had worked the past 17 years as editor for Nemours, a job she truly loved along with the lifelong friends she made while working there. Laura recently submitted an excerpt of her yet-to-be-published book to the New York Times, which was a lifelong dream.
Laura loved the outdoors and spent most of her childhood summers camping in the family's trusty pop-up and looking for newborn kittens on her grandmother's farm. She, Dwayne, Ben and Ella loved to camp in their RV, with dogs and kayaks in tow.
She was deeply loved and will truly be missed by her adoring husband, Dwayne Winchester, son Benjamin Winchester, daughter Ella Winchester, of Kennett Square, PA, her parents Jules and Bobbie Jefferson of Newark, DE, her sister Amanda Jefferson, brother in-law Fernando Alcayaga and loving niece Isabel Alcayaga of Media, PA, along with aunts, uncles and cousins in Delaware and Florida, enumerable cherished friends from all over, and two hyperactive and lovable Black Labs, Jackson and Kona.
No doubt she is among a fun, loving group of angels, laughing and dancing with them with her long beautiful curly hair bouncing in the breeze.
Rest well in peace and comfort for all eternity, Laura. You richly deserve it.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Nemours via - http://bit.ly/laurawinchester
. Please choose "Cancer Research" as your designation.
Relatives and Friends are invited to her Graveside Service Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 12:15 p.m. in Union Hill Cemetery, 424 N. Union St., Kennett Square, PA 19348.
PS - Always the editor, Laura is probably cringing that she was not able to edit this herself.
