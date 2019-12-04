Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LaVonda J. Lamb. View Sign Service Information Torbert Funeral Chapels - Bradford Street 61 South Bradford Street Dover , DE 19904 (302)-734-3341 Memorial service 6:30 PM The Water's Edge Church 13275 Reynolds Rd Milton , DE View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MILTON - LaVonda J. Lamb "Dee" departed for Heaven for her eternal life with Jesus on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at home.

LaVonda was born June 30, 1959 in Abiliene, Texas due to her father's Air Force career. She lived in TX, NH, CT and finally DE. LaVonda had been a resident of Milton since 1994 and a member of The Water's Edge Church since 2008.

She graduated from Dover High School in 1977 and from Delaware Tech Terry Campus in 1980, with her Associate's Degree in Executive Secretarial Technology and graduated in 1991 from Wilmington University with her Bachelor's Degree in Human Resource Management.

LaVonda worked at Delaware Tech Terry Campus in Dover from 1980-1990. She then worked at Sussex Technical High School in Georgetown from 1990-2014 as a Financial Secretary. Upon state retirement in 2014, LaVonda then worked part-time as the Athletic Secretary for the Seaford School District. Additionally, she served as an adjunct instructor for adult education for Delaware Tech and Sussex Tech from 1983-1993 teaching computer and business seminars for adult continuing education.

As a member of The Water's Edge Church, LaVonda served on the Executive Board for four years, was active in the coordination of various church events and served as the Assistant Treasurer.

LaVonda loved nature and being outside. Her favorite hobby was nature photography, the beach, sunsets and wildlife. Although LaVonda was never blessed by being a mom, she felt her 34 years in public education gave her the opportunity to be "like a mom" to thousands of young adults and teens. She was dedicated to the students she served and was always blessed by them. It is her sincere hope that she made a difference in their lives.

In addition to her parents, William B. Lamb and Joyce J. Rock Lamb, she was preceded in death by brother, Charles E. Lamb, and sister, Annette K. Sweet.

She is survived by her sister, Pamela G. Pratt of Felton; nephews, John "Andy" Pratt of Dover and Jake Sweet of Milton; niece, Carly Pratt of Dover and great nieces, Kylie Sweet and Hayden Mosley; great nephew, Kaleb Mosley; and uncle, Robert N. Lamb of Litiz, PA. LaVonda was also blessed to be survived by best friends, Jerry and Geri Kobasa of Milford, Troy Ricketts of Lincoln and all the members of The Water's Edge Church in Milton.

Memorial services will be held 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at The Water's Edge Church, 13275 Reynolds Rd, Milton, DE 19968. Friends and family may gather one hour prior for fellowship.

