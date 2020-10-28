1/1
LaWon E. Harris-Gibson
LaWon E. Harris-Gibson
DOVER - Born in Dover, Delaware on December 26, 1948; departed this life October 24, 2020.
Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Evan W. Smith Funeral Services, 518 S. Bay Road, Dover, Del. Attendance is limited to invitees only. A public viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with formal home going service to follow. In the interest of public health, the wearing of masks and social distancing measures will be enforced. Interment in Whatcoat U.M.C. Cemetery, Dover. Del.



Published in Delaware State News on Oct. 28, 2020.
