Service Information Service 4:00 PM DSU MLK Center Dover , DE

Taylor, 89

Sunrise: November 28, 1929 ~ Sunset: August 7th 2019

Lawrece St. Clair Taylor (age 89), the daughter of Lawrence Neal and Carolyn Foster, was born on November 28, 1929 in Louisville, KY where she spent her formative years. Affectionately known as Skip by all who knew and loved her, she departed this life in the presence of the Lord, family, and a host of relatives and friends on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

Mrs. Taylor the third daughter of depression era entrepreneurs and who by the age of 12 years had lived and attended public schools in four different states; ironically, at the age of 15, after having completed three (3) years of high school in San Diego, CA, insisted on returning to Kentucky to graduate from Central High. It was important for her to be among peers who "looked like me" and graduate with a cohort with whom she felt true affinity.

With a full scholarship in hand, she entered Kentucky State U where she remained until her junior year when she left, having fell in love with and married a military career officer and; together, they pursued her dream of experiencing the world. It was only following the birth of two children that she completed her requirements for a bachelor's degree in Sociology at Catherine Spaulding University in Louisville.

Skip arrived in DE in late 1958 after residing in London, England with her husband, who had fulfilled an assignment at the American Embassy, and their three children. From the point of her arrival she did not hesitate to involve herself in the usual activities of her role as a parent and community volunteer; i.e., Scouting, Red Cross, etc. Skip's only employment at that time consisted of a part time case worker with Planned Parenthood of Delaware. Following another extensive tour in the Middle East, the family returned to Dover in 1969 and prepared to make the transition from Military (24 years) to civilian life with Dover, DE as their home. They purchased a home, joined Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church and became involved in many social, political and community activities.

As a result of the domestic crisis of the 60s and the concerns of both the private and public sectors, she was recruited to administer a pilot project in the Capitol Green public housing area, initiating a multi-purpose community center which served as the fore runner for the James Collins Service Center.

Lawrece St. Clair Taylor served the State of DE in many areas; the State Human Relations Committee, one of the founders and later chairperson of the Community Legal Aid Society, and in 1974 she created a paradigm shift in the Dover political structure in her run for Mayor. that eventually dismantling a visibly discriminating voting system.

In the 80's while attending part-time classes at the original DE Law School Skip went to work for her daughter Nancy Taylor Hall as a Resident Supervisor at the Children's Home in Claymont, DE. Her residency in Wilmington also provided the opportunity to devote time and attention with programs of interest, the Delores Baylor Correctional Center for Women and the Horticulture Program at the U of DE and Winterthur Gardens.

Lawrece St. Clair Taylor is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eugene E. Taylor, Sr. two children Eugene Mary Susan Taylor and E. Taylor, Jr., and three siblings, Nannette Bradley, Nanora Neal, and Lawrence Donald Neal.

Skip will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt, committed Christian, devoted spiritual sister and mentor. She leaves to cherish her memory daughter; Nancy Taylor Hall of Wilmington, DE, Leslie Taylor, previously of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and son, Richard St. Clair Taylor, previously of Louisville, KY, both currently residents of Dover, De. Additionally, four grandsons; Alexander Taylor Hall, Bryce Justin Hall, Zane Pierre Taylor, and Zachary Andrew Taylor, and one great-granddaughter, Alexis Carolyn Hall, one niece, Robin Bradleigh Caldwell, from Seattle, Washington, three nephews, Anthony Bradley, Neal Bradley, and Douglas Johnson all from Louisville, KY, and a host of extended family, colleagues, and many friends.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4 PM, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the DSU MLK Center, Dover, DE

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in fond memory of Lawrece St. Clair Taylor to Christ Church Ministries of Compassion, 501 S. State St., Dover, DE 19901 and/or DE Combined Campaign for Justice, Supporting Equal Justice for All at





