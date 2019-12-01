DOVER - Larry passed away Nov. 25, 2019 at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford.
Born in Whitestone, NY, son to the late James Bremer and Marie Bremer (Burns) on January 5, 1943. He attended Immaculata High School in Manhattan N.Y. Larry went on to become an accomplished scholar in theology with degrees from Cathedral College of Immaculate Conception, Brooklyn, N.Y., Christ the King Seminary, Olean, N.Y. (BA in Philosophy), Manhattan College (MA in Theology), and finally received a Master of Divinities in History of Religions from Princeton Theological Seminary. Larry spent his lifelong career as an educator with St. Joseph's of the Palisades HS located in West New York, N.J. and later with Bergen County Workforce Adult Education Center in Hackensack, N.J.
Upon retirement Larry and his wife, Eileen, moved from Northern NJ to Dover in 2006. His hobbies included: woodworking, golf, bowling, and he was an ardent NJ Devils fan. In his spare time Larry volunteered at Bay Health Medical Center (KGH), Read Aloud Delaware, was a teacher for CCD and a baseball/soccer coach for PAL.
Larry is predeceased by his brother, James Bremer; and brother-in-law, James Tuite. He is survived by his devoted wife of thirty-two years, Eileen (Vogel); his five children: Kevin Bremer and wife, Cristina; Scott Bremer and wife, Jennifer; Eric Bremer and wife, Alyson; Sean Oliver and wife, Nicole; Kevin Oliver and partner, Carmen; his nine grandchildren Ashley, Melissa, Jason, Courtney, Holly, Lindsey, Andrew, Mia, and Lana. Larry also leaves behind his brother, William Bremer and wife, Barbara; sister, Rosemary Tuite; sister, Kathleen Borzell and husband Thomas; sister-in-law, Linda Vogel and partner Steve; sister-in-law Fran Bremer; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at Holy Cross Church, 631 S. State St., Dover, DE at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Delaware Hospice (https://www.delawarehospice.org/donate/) or Mended Hearts (Chapter 255 of Dover Delaware) (https://mendedhearts.org/donate/) Life's End Services by Michael J. Ambruso Funeral Director, Inc. Dover
