Lawrence Coleman "Larry" Willey
DOVER - Lawrence Coleman Willey, Sr. passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at home.
Mr. Willey was born June 22, 1948 in Dover to the late Jesse A. Willey, Sr. and Regina Morris Willey.
He earned his Civil Engineering Degree from DTCC. First employed with DelDot as a Bridge and Road Construction Inspector, he then moved on to Chesapeake Utilities as a pipeline inspector. He ended his career in January, 2020 after 20 years with AECOM as a Bridge and Highway Inspector. He passed down the love of baseball to his sons which continues to his grandchildren. He enjoyed gardening, sports, NASCAR, loved fishing and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Willey, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Lynn Michele "Shelly" of Dover; his sons, Eli Christopher Willey of Lincoln and Lawrence Coleman Willey, Jr. of Georgetown; brothers, Fred Willey and his wife, Robin, and Gary E. Willey, all of Dover; sister-in-law, Diane Willey of Dover; grandchildren, Mason, Christian, Cameron of Lincoln and Frances of Georgetown.
Graveside services will begin promptly at 3 p.m., Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Sharon Hills Memorial Park, 2928 Sharon Hill Road, Dover, DE.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com



Published in Delaware State News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Sharon Hills Memorial Park
