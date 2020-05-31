Lawrence E. (Larry) Sheffer
1953 - 2020
MAGNOLIA â€" Lawrence (Larry) E. Sheffer passed away, Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Kent General Hospital.
Mr. Sheffer was born Oct. 22, 1953 in Dover, to the late A. Owen Sheffer and Phyllis Nelson Sheffer.
After graduating from Dover High School (class of 1971), he served in the United States Navy. Mr. Sheffer worked at Baltimore Air Coil in Milford for over 30 years in several different positions, retiring as a maintenance mechanic in 2010. He was an avid Philadelphia sports Phan, attending many games, events, and parades. He enjoyed fishing, rock music, old VW Beetles, and coaching his daughtersâ€™ softball teams. Mr. Sheffer was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Mr. Sheffer is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane Vernon Sheffer of Magnolia; daughters, Regan Sheffer and her husband Josh Scheuermann of Philadelphia, PA, Caitlin Sheffer of Georgetown and Army Cpt. Erin Sheffer and her fiance Colman Sallee of JBLM, WA, and grandson, Vance Scheuermann. He also leaves behind his black lab, Libby.
Mr. Sheffer is also survived by his siblings, Chester Sheffer, Pam Sheffer, Judy Barclay, all of Dover, and Stanley (Connie) Sheffer of Milford; as well as his father-in-law, Lt.Col. Ken Vernon; sisters-in-law, Lynne Denham (Eddie) of Dover, and Eileen Rodriguez (John) of Salem, NH; and three nieces and three nephews.
Memorial services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Torbert Funeral Chapel South, 1145 E. Lebanon Road (Rt.10), Dover. Friends may call one hour prior. Please feel free to dress casually and in your favorite Philly sports attire. We will be following the CDC protocol with social distancing and requiring masks to be worn.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to the Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ or The American Heart Association https://www2.heart.org.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com


Published in Delaware State News on May 31, 2020.
