Lawrence Edward McClements, Sr. passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 13, 2019.
Known by all as Eddie, he was born in Dover, Delaware on Nov. 28, 1952 to Lawrence McClements and the late Myrtle May (Jarman) McClements. Eddie was a 1971 graduate of Dover High School and served two years in the Army before returning home to the family farm.
Eddie was a hardworking, loving husband to his wife of 47 years, Joan Marie (Clough) McClements. He farmed alongside his father and worked for many years with Eastern Milk Producers. His love for dairy cows, IH tractors and deer hunting was shared by his sons and grandsons. His yellow lab, Goose, was always by his side. Eddie was a long time exhibitor of dairy cows and swine at the Delaware State Fair and Queen Anne's County Fair.
Along with his wife and father, Eddie is survived by his sons and their spouses, Edward Jr, and Leslie McClements, Donald and Katie McClements; his grandsons, Zachary Chase and Dalton Lee McClements; his brothers, Ronald (Sharon), Richard, and David (Stacy); and countless nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.
Friends may call on Saturday April 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Trader Funeral Home Inc., 12 Lotus Street, Dover. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Please dress casual, the way Eddie would have wanted it.
Letters of condolence may be sent to www.traderfh.com
Published in NewsZapDE on Apr. 17, 2019