ELLENDALE - Lawrence G. Houseman passed away peacefully on his 75th birthday, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrence was born in Milford the son of the late David A. and Irene (Daniels) Houseman. He owned and operated Lincoln and Ellendale Electric Company before retiring in 1986. Big Rigs were Lawrence's passion (besides his wife Ginny). He loved to buy them and fix them up with all the bells, whistles and chrome he could put on a big rig and enjoyed washing and polishing the rigs up before taking them out for a spin. But what family and friends will miss most about Lawrence will be his story telling and reciting of history over the years.
He is survived by his wife and companion for 43 years, Ginny; his son, Bill Workman and his wife Bonnie; and his grandchildren, Jessica Workman, Keeli Tate and Jonah Tate.
Friends may visit with the family from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Lofland Funeral Home, 102 Lakeview Avenue, Milford. Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. at Hollywood Cemetery, Milford – Harrington Highway, Harrington.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., Georgetown Campus, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947.
Published in NewsZapDE on Aug. 19, 2019