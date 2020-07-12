Lawrence 'Keith'
Hinkle, 77
Wanda Hinkle did all the work one cold Monday in the mountains of West Virginia on November 2, 1942. Thelmar Hinkle stood in amazement when she produced for him the coolest, or so he thought, baby boy. 77 years later, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, Lawrence "Keith" Hinkle decided he had had enough, passing into the afterlife leaving family and friends to clean up after him.
Growing up in Lewisburg, West Virginia, Keith was the oldest of 3 boys born to Wanda and Thelmar who loved everything sports. He attended West Virginia Wesleyan, where he played football (61-63) before transferring to Concord College (64-65) to finish out his playing career. They say he even earned a bachelor's degree that allowed him to enter the field of education. Through a short lived marriage with his first wife, a beautiful baby girl was produced. Anne Spinks and her husband Terry, of Winchester, Virginia made Keith a grandfather for the first time with the birth of his granddaughter Erin. A few years later, Anne and Terry decided Keith needed a grandson, so they gave him Lane Spinks.
After college, Keith ran away to the life he always wanted, making big money in the field of education in Dover, Delaware. In education for 30 years, he taught many students how to kick a football, throw a fastball and how to line dance in his physical education classes. Somewhere along the line he probably taught some elementary children about life as well. Keith coached many teams throughout his lifetime; from little league, to Dover Air Force Base High School and Caesar Rodney High School as well as Wesley College and Delaware State University football.
Sports weren't the only thing keeping Keith busy in the late 60's. It was around this time, and the 60s were a blur, he was introduced to his better half of 42 years, Mary Sanderson, whom he begged to marry him. After much debate, she said yes and changed her name to Mary Hinkle. It was one of Keith's finest choices. In 1972, Mary gave Keith a baby girl by the name of Elizabeth "Betsy" Gant. Betsy, loving the name Keith, found one of her own to marry in Keith Gant. Together, they gave Keith a slugger of a granddaughter named Erica Gant.
Keith and Mary stepped up to the plate one more time in 1977, when Mary gave birth to their son, Tom Hinkle. Tom and his wife Leighann, hit a homerun with Keith's grandsons, Brody and Tucker Hinkle.
After Mary's passing in 2010, Keith decided dinner for one just wasn't enough. Keith married his high school classmate and friend of 57 years, making Lynn Butler of Kettering, Ohio become Lynn Hinkle in 2016. Lynn's children, John and Kristin welcomed Keith with open arms.
Keith was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints where he made many friends who became family. He also enjoyed a life of service through his membership of the Camden Wyoming Lions Club, where he served in the past as District Governor and some other titles that are too long to type. Keith would tell you that he received more than he gave through his work with the Lions Club. When he wasn't watching his grandchildren play sports or eat ice cream, Keith loved hummingbirds, his garden and all things West Virginia. He wouldn't admit this, but he even liked the Phillies and the Super Bowl 52 champion Philadelphia Eagles.
A service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 6 p.m. at Pippin Funeral Home in Wyoming, Del. Friends may call beginning at 5 p.m. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a strict limit of 50 will be placed on guests for the actual service. A bouncer will be present, and stylish face masks are a must. The family understands if you would prefer to stay home and watch in your underwear. (you can blame Covid) Therefore, a streaming app is available through the website of Pippin Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Camden Wyoming Lions Club in Keith's memory.
Letters of condolences can be sent via www.pippinfuneralhome.com