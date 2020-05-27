MILFORD â€" Lawrence J. â€œLarryâ€� Houser, Jr. passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Larry was born in Somers Point, N.J. After moving to Delaware with his family, he attended Milford High School. After graduation in 1990, he enlisted into the Marine Corp to serve his country, and served four years as fire crash crew. Upon his completion in the military he returned to Delaware and worked in the family business of Houserâ€™s Auto Trim for over 20 years until he retired for medical reasons.
Larry was known for his great sense of humor and made everyone laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his son Cameron and loved to take him fishing. He enjoyed parties at the Tiki Bar and hanging out with his best friends Bill Payton and Don Vaughan. Larry also enjoyed playing with his cat Frankie, driving his classic Mercury Cougar, and cooking. Larry smiled everyday after he met the love of his life Christie.
Larry is survived by his partner, companion, and love of his life, Christie Thomas, and her daughter, Cassidy Stamps; children, Cameron (CJ) Houser, Christopher Pink; father, Lawrence Houser (Susan); mother, Lynette Houser; sisters, Dawn Houser, Tammy Jones; brother, Justin Abdilla; and a host of nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Larry will be private and by the immediate family only. Larry will be interred with honors at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro. A celebration of Larryâ€™s life for family and friends will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Veteranâ€™s Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.