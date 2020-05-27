Lawrence J. â€˜Larryâ€™ Houser
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILFORD â€" Lawrence J. â€œLarryâ€� Houser, Jr. passed away peacefully to be with the Lord, on Friday, May 22, 2020, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Larry was born in Somers Point, N.J. After moving to Delaware with his family, he attended Milford High School. After graduation in 1990, he enlisted into the Marine Corp to serve his country, and served four years as fire crash crew. Upon his completion in the military he returned to Delaware and worked in the family business of Houserâ€™s Auto Trim for over 20 years until he retired for medical reasons.
Larry was known for his great sense of humor and made everyone laugh. He enjoyed spending time with his son Cameron and loved to take him fishing. He enjoyed parties at the Tiki Bar and hanging out with his best friends Bill Payton and Don Vaughan. Larry also enjoyed playing with his cat Frankie, driving his classic Mercury Cougar, and cooking. Larry smiled everyday after he met the love of his life Christie.
Larry is survived by his partner, companion, and love of his life, Christie Thomas, and her daughter, Cassidy Stamps; children, Cameron (CJ) Houser, Christopher Pink; father, Lawrence Houser (Susan); mother, Lynette Houser; sisters, Dawn Houser, Tammy Jones; brother, Justin Abdilla; and a host of nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Due to the recommendations imposed by the CDC and the State of Delaware concerning gatherings, services for Larry will be private and by the immediate family only. Larry will be interred with honors at the Delaware Veterans Cemetery, Millsboro. A celebration of Larryâ€™s life for family and friends will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to Veteranâ€™s Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd, Milford, DE 19963.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Delaware State News on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Joe and Jennifer Price
Acquaintance
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Melvin Funeral Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved