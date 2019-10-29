CLAYTON - Lawrence McClements passed away on Oct. 23, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family after living a long bountiful life.

Lawrence was born in Dover, Del. on May 24, 1924 to the late Joseph McClements & Laura (Drake) McClements.

In addition to his parents he was proceeded in death by his wife of sixty-four years, Myrtle (Jarman) McClements; his son, Edward McClements Sr., and daughter-in-law Kathy McClements.

Lawrence was a hardworking, loving husband, grandfather and great-grandfather who could always be found tending his garden, cutting the grass, chasing Holstein cows and growing Berkshire pigs. In the past, Lawrence hauled milk for local Amish families to Eastern Milk Producers for over fifteen years. He was a long-time exhibitor of dairy cows and swine at the Delaware State Fair and Queen Anne's County Fair.

Lawrence is survived by his three sons and their spouses: Ronald McClements (Sharon) of Kenton, Richard McClements of Clayton, and David McClements (Stacy) of Clayton; as well as his daughter in-law, Joan McClements, of Clayton. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Edward Jr McClements (Leslie), Donald McClements (Katie), Joseph McClements, Ronald II McClements (Stacey), Jessica McClements, Kristie McClements, Richard McClements, Laura McClements and Justin McClements. Later in life, he had eight great-grandchildren he enjoyed spending time with on the farm.

He is survived by his sister Mary Evans and her husband Hershel of Elkton, Md. Lawrence also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews who loved him dearly as well.

Friends may call on Tuesday evening, Oct. 29, 2019 6 to 8 p.m. at the Trader Funeral Home Inc., 12 Lotus Street, Dover, DE.

Funeral services will be Wednesday morning, Oct. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be immediately following services at Odd Fellows Cemetery in Camden, DE.



