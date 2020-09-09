1/1
Lawrence "Wayne" Morris
{ "" }
Lawrence 'Wayne'
Morris, 76
LEWES BEACH, Del. - Lawrence "Wayne" Morris went home to be with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del. He was born on March 26, 1944, son of the late Lawrence C. "Dutch" and Elizabeth (Clark) Morris of Bowers Beach, Del.
Wayne retired from Eastern Shore Natural Gas after 42 dedicated years as Transmission Project Coordinator. Upon retiring, he became a snowbird and enjoyed winters in Florida. He was a faithful member of Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown, DE, liked playing golf, watching NASCAR, and playing shuffleboard. He enjoyed spending time with his furever friend Moses, who passed away June 25, 2020. Moses was a great companion to Wayne and brought him much joy. Above all, he cherished time spent with those he held most dear. Wayne was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents; Wayne was preceded in death by his brothers, Coleman and William; and his sisters, Wanda and Jean.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean (Rizzo) Morris of Lewes, Del.; his children, Melanie Patrick of Austin, Texas, Jason Morris of Dover, Del., and Tara Troise of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; and his grandchildren, Bailey Morris, Vincent Troise, and Liam Troise.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 AM at Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown, Del. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, Del.
Due to the dangers associated with the spread of Covid 19, all attendees shall always wear a mask and maintain social distancing while attending any aspect of the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Wayne's memory to Delaware Alzheimer's Association, 108 North Bedford Street, Georgetown, DE 19947, or Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.
Please visit Wayne's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Delaware State News on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
