Lawrence Rodman Gould, Sr.
Lawrence Rodman Gould, Sr., was born in Ridgely, MD on March 16, 1933 to the late Olive Geneva Brown and Clarence Elwood Gould, and departed this life peacefully at Arcadia Assisted Living, Denton, MD on August 28, 2020.
A lifelong resident of Greensboro, Maryland, Lawrence attended Lockerman High School, Class of 1951. After high school, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force and served his country honorably for four years. Upon completion of his active duty tour, he was hired as a sheet metal mechanic at Dover AFB, where he worked as a civilian employee until his retirement in January of 1989. After retirement, Lawrence acquired his commercial driver's license and became a substitute school bus driver for Caroline County Public Schools, retiring in 2013, after 20 years of service.
Lawrence was affectionately called "Moon Man, or Brother Moon" by his son, Andre, and many of his close friends.
Lawrence was proceeded in death by his wife of 38 years, the late Felechia Sofronia (Smith) Gould.
Lawrence leaves to cherish his memories two sons, Lawrence Jr. of Annapolis, MD, and Andre and his wife Charlene, of Stevensville, MD; one daughter, Patricia, of Annapolis, MD; three granddaughters, Markeshia and Tamara Gould, of Stevensville, MD, and Sofronia Gould, of Arlington, VA; two sisters, Betty Perkins, Vacaville, CA; and Sandra Muldrew, Dover DE; sisters-in law, Beverleyann Gould, Littleton, CO; Jeanette Gould, Fort Washington, MD; and Erika Gould, Baltimore, MD; a special friend and companion, Ezola Webb, of Preston, MD; godson, Glen Parker, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at New Beginning United Methodist Church located at 12020 N. Central Ave. Ridgely, MD. 21660 to begin at 12 p.m. with visitation two hours prior. A public visitation will also be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Bennie Smith Funeral Home located at 717 W. Division St. Dover, DE. 19904 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.benniesmithfuneralhome.com
. Professional services entrusted to Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Dover.